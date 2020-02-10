Little known tip could save your life in house fire

Sound that's the sound you'll hear if there's a fire and your smoke alarm is working.

But fire experts are warning even if you change your battery regularly there could be a step your missing.

Which could put you and your family's lives at risk.

Stephanie garland joins us live in greene county.

Stephanie, what's the missing step?

Leigh, i'm inside a home in greene county..

Fire experts say you have to change your smoke alarm every ten years.

You can tell this one is good for a while longer.

Because of this sticker right here.

That's something many people i talked to today didn't know.

"it scares me.

I'm scared of one of my kids being in the back of the house and me not being able to get to my child."

Child playing nats whether at play nat stroller moving or at home - gayle brown wants her family to stay safe.

Quick fire nats "i worry about fires.

We've had two houses across from us catch fire.

I'm a little traumatized by the whole thing."

She and others use smoke alarms. but didn't know to change the entire smoke alarm every ten years.

"oh.

I guess i'm overdue then.

Laughs."

Experts say here's why.

"the mechanism inside this that senses the smoke, wears down after a while and that's why you need to replace it after ten years."

Experts warn if your smoke alarm isn't working..

That cuts in half the likelihood you'll live.

"they think they're doing everything right, but that one mistake could sadly be deadly."

Nats "where you going?

Watch where you're going.

Oh oh!"

As the browns help their children navigate through the fields of life this is another lesson they'll teach.

"if there were a fire, i'd want to know right away to try to get out safely and get both my children out safely."

It's easy to install smoke alarms..

For this one.

You drill holes in.

Turn it .

And put it in..

And you're done.

But if you don't want to do it yourself.

Or you have hard wired ones.

You can call firefighters and with no charge to you they'll come and help you.

That number is on this story on our app and web site.

Leigh?

Fire safety experts don't recommend a particular brand of smoke alarm.

But you do want to check the back of your smoke alarm to make sure a third party like underwriters laboratories.

Inspects it.