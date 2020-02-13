Also tonight - there's a new kind of vending machine in montgomery county... and its one that feeds your brain instead of your belly.

Lets check it out - these book vending machines are in recreation centers throughout the county.

This one is at the mid-county community recreation center in silver spring.

The books were donated from libraries that were undergoing renovations, but librarians didn't want the books to sit in storage in the meantime.

All you have to do to is check out a book and put in your library card like a credit card and select the book you want.

Gabe albornoz, director, department of recreation: it was so wildly successful that, even though the libraries that had been renovated are now complete, we have them now at some of our recreation centers.

Tasmin: we will be back with a final look on your seven