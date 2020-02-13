A new chapter for Linebacker U

Haven.

across the country, penn state university is known as linbacker-u.

With a pair of seniors moving on, there's opportunity this spring, and our own josh berrian takes a look at some of the candidates to who will be stepping up this fall.

2016 tested the linebackers of penn state football in ways no one could've imagined.

The first three weeks of last season, jason cabinda, brandon bell, and nyeem wartman-white go down.

psu moved forward with a "next man up" mentality with their backups, such as sophomore manny bowen, releasing cam brown of his redshirt and even moving koa famer from safety to linebacker.

This group held down the fort while cabinda and bell eventually came back to finish out the season.

Now in spring ball, cabinda is looking at things from a coaches perspective and gives his take on how those lions are developing.

Jason cabinda/penn state linebacker "it's not necessarily easy going from safety to linebacker.

Obviously you've got to adjust to the physicality of the game at linebacker and his box play has improved the most.

That, his drops, his depth in his drops.

He's really understanding the defense at the same position so he's really coming into his own.

Even manny bowen too.

He's doing a really good job.

That' )s somebody who's going to have a huge role this year.

It's hard for the young guys when they first get here.

Obviously he was thrust into action early there, but he's starting to play with confidence, playing fast.

His length is really helping him a lot, being that he's 6'5".

As he continues to mature in the strength and conditioning part, i think we're going to see him become a very very good player for us."

with the departures of bell and wartman-white, we will have to wait and see who will accompany cabinda in the starting roles. In state college, i'm josh berrian

In state college, i'm josh berrian