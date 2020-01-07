Global  

Trump and RNC Raised $60 Million in January

Trump and RNC Raised $60 Million in January The combined total of the Republican National Committee (RNC) and the Trump campaign's funding is in excess of $200 million.

In contrast, Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders raised $25 million in January.

Sanders recently won the New Hampshire primary, placing him at the forefront of the Democratic presidential candidates.

Since the beginning of 2019, pro-Trump organizations have raised more than $525 million.

Ronna McDaniel, RNC Chairwoman, via CNN Trump's campaign chairman, Brad Parscale, said Trump's "record breaking financial support" was due to "the Democrats' shameful impeachment hoax." Brad Parscale, Trump Campaign, via CNN
