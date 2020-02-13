Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > State stalled on Spearfish park

State stalled on Spearfish park

Video Credit: KOTA - Published < > Embed
State stalled on Spearfish park

State stalled on Spearfish park

South Dakota puts plan to swap land and turn Spearfish Canyon into a state park on pause
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

State stalled on Spearfish park

Those on both sides of the debate can take a "breath" after the south dakota department of game, fish and parks decided to "pause" the planning process for a proposed spearfish canyon state park.

Spearfish canyon park hold spearfish>> game fish and parks says this will give the state, stakeholders, partners and the general public the opportunity to take a step back and re-evaluate the proposal.

Scott (bet-in) betten, the general manager with spearfish canyon lodge hopes to see the project follow through due to the increase in tourism but is unsure of what this pause could mean... scott betten spearfish canyon lodge>> "that's a tough question that's anybody's guess..

I think it's a good opportunity for everyone in the community to have some time to think about it" during public hearings, many people spoke against the land swap.

Mp>> a game fish and park spokesman told us that there is no timetable to resume discussions on the




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.