State stalled on Spearfish park

Those on both sides of the debate can take a "breath" after the south dakota department of game, fish and parks decided to "pause" the planning process for a proposed spearfish canyon state park.

Spearfish canyon park hold spearfish>> game fish and parks says this will give the state, stakeholders, partners and the general public the opportunity to take a step back and re-evaluate the proposal.

Scott Betten, the general manager with Spearfish Canyon Lodge hopes to see the project follow through due to the increase in tourism but is unsure of what this pause could mean... "that's a tough question that's anybody's guess..

I think it's a good opportunity for everyone in the community to have some time to think about it" during public hearings, many people spoke against the land swap.

A Game Fish and Park spokesman told us that there is no timetable to resume discussions on the