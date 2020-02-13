Downtown Rapid City crime complaints

Mike powers.

With downtown rapid city businesses complaining more about crime, rapid city police are taking an old fashioned approach to deal with it.

Today, brent wise had a chance to ride along.... rapid city>> wise>> "downtown crime has been an ongoing concern in rapid city over different reasons like this open container---thursday.

Hedrick>> don hedrick assistant police chief>> "we have stepped up our foot and bike patrols...just having a police presence and visibility makes people feel better and it also detours criminal activity.

When people are up to something they should be doing and you see a police officer walk by you're going to be less apt to do something like that" wise>> "and getting out of their cars is making an impact.

" akers>> kyle akers senior officer>> "on a bicycle, we try to be more proactive.

We are not necessarily responding to calls, we are just being out in the public speaking to people in the public, just making our presence known in the area."

Wise>> "a second way is talking with downtown business owners" hedrick>> "i think it's us working together because there's a lot of things they can do to help lower their chances of theft or crime in their business and at the same time communicating clearly with us where the issue are or where we need to focus" wise>> "but the police feel the problems with pan handling go much deeper" hedrick>> "homelessness, poverty, alcoholism, issues that are bigger than the police department by ourselves.

This is a community issue."

Wise>> "pan handling is illegal but the police feel jail isn't the solution" hedrick>> "when the jail gets full as it often does, folks with very low level minor offenses are the first to be removed from the jail to make room other places.

Making an arrest on someone for panhandling and literally having them leave and go right back out to support other issues that they have going on isn't necessarily our solution" wise>> "brent wise kota territory news mp>> the rapid city police and downtown business owners will have a meeting in may to discuss any continuing issues.