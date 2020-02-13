Global  

Students from Du Bois Prep Academy spent the day job shadow

... a group of high school students got some real life work experience today ... students from du bois prep academy spent the day job shadowing at at&amp;t's memphis distribution center.

They were able to see the daily business operations ... and what skills and educational requirements are needed to pursue careers at at&amp;t.

One manager says the company is happy to work with the students ... because the best thing we can do is invest in our future .... suhail mehta - mdc director : "with this program, they can see up close what we do.

If any of us can inspire a single kid today to be a future leader i




