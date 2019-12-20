Party Switch

Joining us tonight.

They're officially done with the democratic party.

Seven itawamba county officials formally switched their affiliation to the republican party today .

They made the announcement this morning.

Several high- ranking state republicans made the trip to fulton to welcome the members... our quentin smith was at today's ceremony and joins us with more... tommy... the itawamba county sheriff....corone r...two constables....and three county supervisors...are now the newest members of the republican party.

The officials tell me they're happy with their decision.... and though they switched parties...serving the people and their community...is still their number one goal.... "the republican party is just a great party to be a part of."

Itawamba county corner shelia summerford is just one of the seven county officials switching to the g-o-p "i knew it was the right decision.

I knew that the republican party was the right decision to run.

The morals, things they do, they beliefs they have, what they stand for.

I mean what they stand for is things that i think everyone should stand for."

Summerford says she's always been a republican... however....when she ran for office last year...she had to run as a democrat... "at the time i wouldn't have been able to vote for our sheriffs or supervisors or anyone there so i had to run on the democratic party, but i am so glad we finally changed."

And on hand to celebrate this change was governor phil bryant....and other elected officials a part of the republican party..

"i've made a lot of speeches on the square, and this one may have been the most important one."

Itawamaba county sheriff chris dickinson did a lot of praying before making his decision... he says he has certain views that differ from that of the democratic party...which led him to making this choice... "i don't have a lot of issues with the democratic party don't get me wrong, but the criminal justice reform system that the democratic party is trying to implement concerns me, and that's why i'm here today doing this."

The sheriff says he knows this is a lifetime commitment... and though he's switching parties...he says it won't change the way he goes about doing his job..

"it just so happens that sometimes you have to plant your feet.

And i have that conviction, and i have planned at my feet.

I hope to continue serving the people of this counting the same way i've always done.

Nothing is going to change."

Along with summerford and sheriff dickinson.... supervisors charles horn....steve moore...steve johnson... and constables...dou g lesley and terry johnson..also made the switch to the republican party..

