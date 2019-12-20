Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Party Switch

Party Switch

Video Credit: WCBI - Published < > Embed
Party Switch

Party Switch

Seven Itawamba County officials formally switched their affiliation to the republican party today.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Party Switch

Joining us tonight.

They're officially done with the democratic party.

Seven itawamba county officials formally switched their affiliation to the republican party today .

They made the announcement this morning.

Several high- ranking state republicans made the trip to fulton to welcome the members... our quentin smith was at today's ceremony and joins us with more... tommy... the itawamba county sheriff....corone r...two constables....and three county supervisors...are now the newest members of the republican party.

The officials tell me they're happy with their decision.... and though they switched parties...serving the people and their community...is still their number one goal.... "the republican party is just a great party to be a part of."

Itawamba county corner shelia summerford is just one of the seven county officials switching to the g-o-p "i knew it was the right decision.

I knew that the republican party was the right decision to run.

The morals, things they do, they beliefs they have, what they stand for.

I mean what they stand for is things that i think everyone should stand for."

Summerford says she's always been a republican... however....when she ran for office last year...she had to run as a democrat... "at the time i wouldn't have been able to vote for our sheriffs or supervisors or anyone there so i had to run on the democratic party, but i am so glad we finally changed."

And on hand to celebrate this change was governor phil bryant....and other elected officials a part of the republican party..

Nat..

"i've made a lot of speeches on the square, and this one may have been the most important one."

Itawamaba county sheriff chris dickinson did a lot of praying before making his decision... he says he has certain views that differ from that of the democratic party...which led him to making this choice... "i don't have a lot of issues with the democratic party don't get me wrong, but the criminal justice reform system that the democratic party is trying to implement concerns me, and that's why i'm here today doing this."

The sheriff says he knows this is a lifetime commitment... and though he's switching parties...he says it won't change the way he goes about doing his job..

"it just so happens that sometimes you have to plant your feet.

And i have that conviction, and i have planned at my feet.

I hope to continue serving the people of this counting the same way i've always done.

Nothing is going to change."

Along with summerford and sheriff dickinson.... supervisors charles horn....steve moore...steve johnson... and constables...dou g lesley and terry johnson..also made the switch to the republican party..

Aundrea - tommy....back to you...



Recent related news from verified sources

Caitriona Balfe, Camila Morrone & Lea Seydoux Switch Up Their Looks for Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020!

One look just isn’t enough… Ford v Ferrari star Caitriona Balfe switched up her look to strike a...
Just Jared - Published

Hokko Life is the closest you’ll get to playing Animal Crossing on PC

With Animal Crossing: New Horizons everyone from third-party accessory makers like Hori and PowerA...
9to5Toys - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Michael46093584

Michael White @ChrisCoons Their answer, they switch to the Republican Party. 4 minutes ago

KrisTeschner

Kristina Teschner RT @kidsonrocksprod: NYC! You may not be able to buy elections like him, but you sure can change parties like @MikeBloomberg. Switch to the… 6 minutes ago

RyanUzumaki

Ryan Nicholas All Switches games tonight, that's the plan at least! Starting with some Mario Maker 2 w/ @TheNakedPandaNP, going t… https://t.co/fKO4qjRIkC 6 minutes ago

_Faustin_

Faustin RT @LonelyGoomba: I love the Switch. But ngl, when they combined the handheld and console market, I was expecting an increased output in Ni… 10 minutes ago

BillyHa78344529

Billy Ham AB5 is ABUSE of Workers! Results confirm After #AB5 Incredible numbers of CA are demanding to switch their votes and long time party affiliation.… https://t.co/NWsp8u1jY5 11 minutes ago

rudipitt

Rudi A.R. RT @DeadarticGames: Nintendo Switch My Way - Super Mario Party & Mario Kart 8 Deluxe https://t.co/Vlod82N9dC #NintendoSwitch #Switch #Super… 12 minutes ago

MisfortuneKRool

MisfortuneRising RT @KRoolKountry: Outside of ports and remasters, Nintendo hasn't revealed a new first-party game since the untitled Breath of the Wild seq… 13 minutes ago

kidsonrocksprod

kids on rocks productions NYC! You may not be able to buy elections like him, but you sure can change parties like @MikeBloomberg. Switch to… https://t.co/PRupl6QfJ5 15 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Could New York ever switch to an open primary? [Video]Could New York ever switch to an open primary?

New York is one of 13 states where the presidential primary is closed for both major parties, meaning you must be registered in the party to vote in that party's primary.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:26Published

Representative Jeff Van Drew switches from Democratic Party to GOP [Video]Representative Jeff Van Drew switches from Democratic Party to GOP

President Donald Trump announced Rep. Jeff Van Drew’s switch to the Republican Party. According to CNN, Van Drew was one of the Democrats who voted against both articles of impeachment. He gave House..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.