Partnering with bimbo bakeries u-s-a and hugg & hall equipment company to enhance the company's "meals that matter" disaster relief program.

The program allows tyson to travel in a 53-foot semi-trailer with refrigerated space to store up to 20-thousand pounds of proteins for feed sites.

Bimbo bakeries will supply tyson teams with bread products.

Hugg and hall will supply lighting... power... material handlings -- as wall as heating... ventilation... and air-conditioning equipment.

### ((nate))