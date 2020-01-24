Global  

Former Benton Co. Employee Pleads Guilty to Tax Fraud

Gravette woman was convicted of embezzlement and tax fraud in federal court today.

52-year-old connie guild pleaded guilty to theft from programs that receive federal funds and filing a false tax return.

Police say that guild embezzeled over 115 thousand dollars from gravette between 2007 and 20- 15.

She will be sentenced at a later date.

