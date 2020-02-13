'Fate of the Furious: Film Critic Chuck Koplinski

Oversell this movie?

>> know, it oversold me.

Eight of the furious.

It's amazing that these movies have become basically james bond movies.

It went from street racing back in 2001 to saving the world.

The entire crew is back here as you can see.

There is ludicrous, ty reese gibson, duane johnson, ben diesel and michelle rodriguez.

They are stealing a thing that produces an electromagnetic pulse that will wipe out all electronics in a city.

Charlize theron, you will see her as the bad girl.

She forces our hero, ben diesel, the actor with one expression to do something, he will wipe out the rock.

They wonder what's going on with their buddy because their body starts fighting them as they traipse around the world looking for nuclear codes.

This movie is all about the stones, action.

They have gone beyond goofy.

I will say, i liked this one better than the last one.

The last one took it self way too seriously.

This one, you can almost see them joking about themselves.

You can almost see them winking at the camera saying, can you believe how ridiculous this is.

Done.

They try to pull the car apart here.

But they pulled the switcheroo because obviously, physics don't matter.

This is all dumb, stupid stuff.

>>matt: when you get mad at a movie, this is not the tone you are taking.

You seem to maybe have enjoyed it a little.

>> i went and ready to hate it.

There is a scene where jason statham has a baby carrier.

It's so ridiculous, i couldn't help but laugh.