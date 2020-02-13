Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > "Fate of the Furious: Film Critic Chuck Koplinski

"Fate of the Furious: Film Critic Chuck Koplinski

Video Credit: WCIA - Published < > Embed
'Fate of the Furious: Film Critic Chuck Koplinski

"Fate of the Furious: Film Critic Chuck Koplinski

Film critic chuck Koplinski reviews the new film, "Fate of the Furious."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

"Fate of the Furious: Film Critic Chuck Koplinski

Oversell this movie?

>> know, it oversold me.

Eight of the furious.

It's amazing that these movies have become basically james bond movies.

It went from street racing back in 2001 to saving the world.

The entire crew is back here as you can see.

There is ludicrous, ty reese gibson, duane johnson, ben diesel and michelle rodriguez.

They are stealing a thing that produces an electromagnetic pulse that will wipe out all electronics in a city.

Charlize theron, you will see her as the bad girl.

She forces our hero, ben diesel, the actor with one expression to do something, he will wipe out the rock.

They wonder what's going on with their buddy because their body starts fighting them as they traipse around the world looking for nuclear codes.

This movie is all about the stones, action.

They have gone beyond goofy.

I will say, i liked this one better than the last one.

The last one took it self way too seriously.

This one, you can almost see them joking about themselves.

You can almost see them winking at the camera saying, can you believe how ridiculous this is.

Done.

They try to pull the car apart here.

But they pulled the switcheroo because obviously, physics don't matter.

This is all dumb, stupid stuff.

>>matt: when you get mad at a movie, this is not the tone you are taking.

You seem to maybe have enjoyed it a little.

>> i went and ready to hate it.

There is a scene where jason statham has a baby carrier.

It's so ridiculous, i couldn't help but laugh.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

'T2 Trainspotting': Film Critic Chuck Koplinski [Video]"T2 Trainspotting": Film Critic Chuck Koplinski

Film critic Chuck Koplinski reviews the new film, "T2 Trainspotting."

Credit: WCIAPublished

Friday Flicks: Ghost in the Shell & Going in Style [Video]Friday Flicks: Ghost in the Shell & Going in Style

Film critic Chuck Koplinski stops by the Morning Show for this week's Friday Flicks and he is reviewing Ghost in the Shell and Going in Style.

Credit: WCIXPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.