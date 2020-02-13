Donated Prom Gowns

School in the coming weeks.

((candice)) picking a color for a prom dress might be half the battle for the special night.

Sometimes a gown's cost is just as important as how it looks.

Eyewitness news reporter cody butler joins us live in lock haven where the price is right for just about any budget.cody?

((cody)) good evening.

I don't know if you can see the sign behind me?

It says prom gowns 10 dollars!

Why so cheap?

I went to find out.

"oh my goodness we had a ton of things we had to move."deb moore continues to arrange prom dresses donated to the salvation army in lock haven.

At a price tag of ten dollars all the money goes back into the non-profit."hello thanks for calling embellish.

How may i help you?"they could not offer such low prices without the help from prom experts.

Ashley ???

Runs her own salon and formal wear studio on main street.

"i know a lot of people can not afford the 400 dollar dresses so we decided to donate and run a dress drive."last month a one day drive brought in 145 gowns.to 'top it off' the local salon donated five new ones.all donated wednesday."my reaction when i got the phone call was that 'you've got to be kidding me that's so awesome!'

It's wonderful it's very much needed."just like on their walls they're 'doing the most good' to help families stretch an extra dollar that they might not have for their daughter to go to prom."it's wonderful that they thought of us.

We're right down the road from them.""they're pretty big around here so we decided to go ahead and donate to them so they can get the word out."in the past 24 hours 10 dresses have been sold.with more waiting to be purchased - they are taking up 'good' space at the thrift store."yeah..

It was quite the bit of space to get made but it was worth it."

((cody))the salvation army says anybody from anywhere can come to lock haven to pick up a prom gown.but they say please keep in mind those in need.in lock haven cody butler eyewitness news.

((candice)) the salvation army in lock haven is open six days a week.

If you need a dress stop by any day except sunday at the hours on your screen.

No worries if you can't write them down.

You can find everything you need at pa home page dot