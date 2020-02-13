Global  

RNR Mother's Day Giveaway

Out of here and i'll have more details on that coming up.

Ksnf living well starts right now.

>>> well, we're here with the gm of r and r tires.

>> r and r tires and yokahama tires are going offering a promotion for mother's day.

We're offering discounts for r and r tires.

>> so how can someone be a recipient of this?

>> well, it's for single mothers and we're going to nominate through randr/singlemothers.

>>> and they can text r and r to 7000.

>>> so go to one of those three places and 20 sets of tires, that's awesome.

>> okay, here's a big one.

>> well, thanks so yokahama tire express, we're going to give away a 2015 buick encore.

>> you're kidding me?

You get a car.

You get a car.

How can someone win this?

>> it's the same thing.

We're going to do the nominations and take the one that is most deserving and that person will get that car.

>> well, every time i see someone win a new car on that show it brings tears to my eyes.

It's someone that is going to benefit their family and there's so many hard-working people out there that are some deserving.

And i write that paragraph or two and put it on your website and text r and r to 77,000.

What is the date you're giving that car away.

>> the last day to submit will be may 5th.

>>> did you come up with these ideas?

>> no, we have a wonderful ceo that loves to give back to the community.

It's great to work for him i bet?

>> i'm blessed.

>> and you have to check out their lobby.

They have car seats and if you have a single mother for the mother's day car giveaway, please send in your nominees to 7700, right?




