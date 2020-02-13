RNR Mother's Day Giveaway

Out of here and i'll have more details on that coming up.
Ksnf living well starts right now.
>>> well, we're here with the gm of r and r tires.
>> r and r tires and yokahama tires are going offering a promotion for mother's day.
We're offering discounts for r and r tires.
>> so how can someone be a recipient of this?
>> well, it's for single mothers and we're going to nominate through randr/singlemothers.
>>> and they can text r and r to 7000.
>>> so go to one of those three places and 20 sets of tires, that's awesome.
>> okay, here's a big one.
>> well, thanks so yokahama tire express, we're going to give away a 2015 buick encore.
>> you're kidding me?
You get a car.
You get a car.
How can someone win this?
>> it's the same thing.
We're going to do the nominations and take the one that is most deserving and that person will get that car.
>> well, every time i see someone win a new car on that show it brings tears to my eyes.
It's someone that is going to benefit their family and there's so many hard-working people out there that are some deserving.
And i write that paragraph or two and put it on your website and text r and r to 77,000.
What is the date you're giving that car away.
>> the last day to submit will be may 5th.
>>> did you come up with these ideas?
>> no, we have a wonderful ceo that loves to give back to the community.
It's great to work for him i bet?
>> i'm blessed.
>> and you have to check out their lobby.
They have car seats and if you have a single mother for the mother's day car giveaway, please send in your nominees to 7700, right?