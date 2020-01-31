Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Berks Perspectives

Berks Perspectives

Video Credit: BCTV - Published < > Embed
Berks Perspectives

Berks Perspectives

The panel talks about the play "Sweat", Penn Street Bridge lane closures, policing in Berks County, San Bernadino school shooting and gun laws and more.

Panelists include Chuck Gallagher, Ruth Martelli, Mary Ellen Mahan and Fred Levering.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CarissaMNoel

Carissa Madeira Noel Berks @PIICcoach reflecting and writing on their work with teachers - considering their perspectives then switching… https://t.co/2mMhJWUtoA 2 days ago

ReadingEagle

The Reading Eagle RT @KarenShueyRE: Not surprisingly, the leaders of the Democratic and Republican parties in Berks County have polar opposite perspectives o… 3 days ago

KarenShueyRE

Karen Shuey Not surprisingly, the leaders of the Democratic and Republican parties in Berks County have polar opposite perspect… https://t.co/rBg3g9PuRn 3 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Berks Perspectives 02/07/20 [Video]Berks Perspectives 02/07/20

The panelists discuss local, regional and national topics, from Super Bowl LIV to local businesses to national politics.

Credit: BCTVPublished

Berks Perspectives 01/30/20 [Video]Berks Perspectives 01/30/20

The panel discusses all things local, national, and international, from politics to Kobe Bryant.

Credit: BCTVPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.