VMI football team looking to better themselves

Video Credit: WDBJ - Published < > Embed
0
Looking to better themselves after a 3-8 season a year ago.

While the wins haven't poured in at quite the rate the keydets would like, the program is entering into year three with scott wachenheim leading the way as head coach.

And he's confident that his team is getting that much closer to seeing their hard work turn into wins on saturdays this fall.

Scott wachenheim: "it's a lot of fun, i mean, i'm excited.

I know these kids really, really well, and they've worked hard this offseason in the weight room with coach forman.

We're just excited to be out here in april and show the improvements that we've made, and build upon the successes that we had last year, and look forward to improving for next season.

The games have been a lot closer than they were in the past, and now we just need to take the next step, which is the hardest step, and find a way to win the close games.

Arguably, the socon's the best in fcs football.

We had four teams in the playoffs, one who went to the semifinals, but we've just improved in every area of life, and that's the key.

So success is more than winning and losing, but i like the attitude of this team, the energy.

We are young, but the attitude and energy sometimes overtimes youth."

We




