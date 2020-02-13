EASTER BUNNY VISITS HOSPITAL

Made so you know it's good quality.

Kids are getting excited to receive a visit from the easter bunny-- that includes kids at golisano children's hospital who got a special visit today.

The monrow county sheriff's office brought the easter bunny to visit with the kids.

He distributed gifts to children while officers played games with the patients.

((sot)) "for us to come out, people see us in uniform they see us out, arresting bad guys in the community.

But when we come here to see some of the challenges that these children are suffereing, the reward for us far outweighs any reward that they may get from this event."

The sheriff's department puts on this event for patients every