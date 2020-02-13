Global  

Southern Meat Market Raided By Federal Agencies

Video Credit: WATN - Published < > Embed
John p: a raid going on right now at southern meat market in the orange mound area.....multiple agencies have been on the scene since early this morning....local 24's jamie mcgriff is live with the latest on this situation...jamie??

Jamie: raid at the southern meat market--park ave started today around 7am shelby co sheriff deputies provided security usda and secret service on scene.

This is an active case.

A fed warrant has been issued but not executed.

No arrests have been made.

People who run the meat market live upstairs in same building limited information.

And jamie: reporting in the orange mound area...jamie mcgriff local 24 news




