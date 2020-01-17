So what really is 'middle aged'?

Good things utah.

>> good morning, everybody.

Happy friday, so much going on here at the station today.

We have a huge easter party coming up, is it at 10 to 11?

So people just arriving in the next little bit.

If you at home saying i have my kids, we're getting ready.

We can't wait to see you in the krard within the easter bun hee as been leer all afternoon.

>> i know.

>> but i love that it's not just an egg hunt, it's a carnival, it's really fun.

>> not messing around today.

>> have you have baby chicks and baby easter bunnies for the kids to see.

>> i walked in and i was like what?

Is there a bird here, joking, there really are.

>> baby birds.

>> there really is.

>> you are looking good for the party.

>> thank you, you guys.

I went to boam yesterday, can i tell you how much i love it.

>> me too.

>> i'm telling you, if you want to just go in, have the nicest people help you put together outfits and then are you just in and out, you need to go.

I have tow you what i got.

So first of all, this shirt, necklace first.

They had the betion.

>> this is threa separate necklaces that i kind of layered but the shirt, i want to he show you the shirt has this nice little like ruffle thing to keen of cover.

>> like a rou ching.

>> i bought that in black.

>> did you really?

>> yeah.

And i liked the material.

>> it's so flattering.

You know how the raw hem is really in right now.

>> yes.

>> they've got the cutest jeans right now and the boots and everything.

>> the back side of the jeans looks really good.

>> do i really want to go there.

>> okay, fine, i will.

>> show the whole.

>> this has the best jeans.

And they're so reasonably priced.

>> and the boots.

>> the whole outfit.

>> it's all just amazing.

>> what i love is when i go there, i have the cutest girl maggie helping me in orham and she was just, just bring options.

How did you know my style.

How did you know what i loved.

>> that is probably what i love the most are the cute girls who helped her.

>> you only loved her because her name is maggie.

>> you said i will never forget your name.

>> you have the cool words to describe, the raw cuffs at the bottom, distressed look.

>> and the holes.

>> it is called the raw look.

>> brian, you don't know, you don't know, all the terms that are out for spring.

And brian, you also don't know this.

We talked about this on the show.

This week.

I may or may not have been called middle-aged by someone.

>> i know about that.

>> earlier this we can.

It has been a laugh we can.

>> i'm in therapy.

>> it is so interesting when those, embrace your age, do whatever you need to do but when those words come out of someone's mouth directed toward you for the first time, it was bad.

I just have to say, you guys, we were in the makeup room and if is as if-- it we were talking about it.

>> a tough realization, the setback for the first time, it's not easy.

>> turns out, nicea is not middle aged.

>> 32.

>> brand new story.

>> when dpus it really start?

Is the question.

>> well, according to the internet if you are not feeling old at 48, if you are not feeling middle-aged at 50 or 52, this survey says it starts at 53.

So you are-- .

>> thank you.

>> it says 46, was it, 45.

>> to like 65.

>> it's not 53.

>> i would think middle age is-- .

>> it is not a number, that is the point.

It is a state of mind according to this new study, 2,000 adults were surveyed and they said okay this is when i feel middle age, a, i need a nap, b, i don't feel good when i ben over to tie my shoe, if i work out really hard.

I am frustrated by modern technology.

Which changes everyday, it's not our fault.

And also we're choosing comfort over style when it comes to clothing which is this is very comfy.

>> middle-aged.

>> i'm middle-aged.

I hit all of those talking ponts.

>> you are not.

>> you also may prefer a night in to a night out.

>> so i'm middle-aged.

>> just saying.

A couple other things that you embrace are losing touch with every day technology, such as tablets and tv's.

The other one, you have no idea what those quote young people are really talking about.

What are all these new words.

>> don't talk about middle age stuff.

>> you start using the word young people you know.

>> and you started obsessive gardening and bird feeding.

>> have i not reached that point yet.

>> so that's what i need to be looking out for.

>> i love it though.

This guy, the head of communications at a health department did this study and he says a lot of people are embracing getting older.

But middle age has lost its significants because you don't hate an agend-- hit an age and become middle age trk is how you feel, and maybe today you feel middle age but tomorrow you feel like a millenial.

>> like me.

>> well, i really do feel like i'm middle-aged but i don't feel like i can be middle age if i still have kids sleeping in my bed, can you?

>> i loved this article it was about a study that found that 50% of parents who tallly cosleep lie about it.

They say that they dnt do it and i know there is this huge stigma about it.

But.

>> because of the safety issue.

>> that's what they say is the main safety issue.

I am a very paranoid mother.

So i don't have my kids as babies sleep am my bed.

They are in my room which they say reduces the risk of sides to have them in a basinet in a really.

She is in one and in her own nurse rae but my four year old sleeps in my bed.

>> did he start out in your bed or does he make his way.

>> well, now he does and i love that i'm forgetting that taylor is in the bed too.

And this is the day after-- still wearing his.

>> i will tell you thrk is how it started.

Heeber, and everyone was getting new rooms. actually didn't start then because he was in his crib then.

But we couldn't get him to go to bed when the bigger kids were going to bed.

He shares a room with milo and it was hard because milo was on a school schedule where he had to wake up for preschool at a certain time and west wasn't.

He tried to stay awake later and it was hard getting him to bed.

He would go lay with taylor up in our bed and i would be putting the other kids it bed.

And now he says it's his room.

>> so what all of us have done, you just want some sleep.

>> you just want five minutes, go get in my bed.

>> and he starts in our bed and i, we had this big talk because taylor is time to move him out because it's-- we're too big in the bed.

>> too many of us in the bed.

>> i put them in the middle.

>> no, that is what i do.

>> kids are here.

>> that's what i go.

They said we're going to get you, trying to figure out how to make his room, if he gets to pick out his bed sheets or something to make it fun.

Is he excited, he is now calling it our room, our bed.

>> oh.

>> mom, i like our new lamp.

>> he does.

What i am going to do is move fie bed, our bed down to your really and will you sleep in that bed but they said actually the study is turning out that i had cans k it's not making them too codepend ent or having a negative effect on them when they do sleep with you, instead it's actually can help and make it so that they are more adjusted.

>> so the person who wrote this article.

>> my husband was like.

>> do not read that on the show.

>> i'm so excited to introduce you to, and you probably know her, we love her here on good things utah, bayly jensen is joining us.

She is miss utah u.s.a.

And she's also the daughter of our own grechen jensen who was miss u.s.a.

And now her daughter is headed to that same pageant in just a month.

I can't believe it's a month away bayly.

>> one month today, it's so crazy, can't believe it.

>> so tell us what you have been doing since you won the crown.

>> its i've working for a lot of different organizations.

I'm partnered with children's justice center so that's my platform.

I have been spending time with them.

I travel a bunch.

I get to do events and appearances.

>> how great is it that your mom can show you the ropes through all this.

>> it's funny.

It's so different now than it was then but there are still things that she gives me advice or helps me or introduces me to people.

So it's been fun.

>> you guys are twin.

Obviously but what i love, i think it's so cool, you are the first-- does that add pressure to you ever.

>> oh yeah.

Oh yeah.

>> i mean everybody kind of knows her going into it.

So meeting other contestants, a bunch of them in january i think and you are like oh, so you are miss-- daughter.

>> oh yeah.

>> what advice has she given you that you fowbd is absolutely true snr.

>> i think the biggest thing she said make friends with everybody.

And just enjoy it because you get there and you get so caught up in everything.

So it is a competition, she said make friends with the camera crew, the lighting productions, everybody there, your chap rones because it will be so much more fun if you are enjoying yourself.

>> what are you the most nervous about.

>> it changes from week-to-week, sometimes swimsuit, sometimes interview, but i'm just so excited.

I feel like i'm getting more and more ready each day.

I'm excited.

>> i'm excited that you get to represent utah.

What is it you want the nation to know about our home state here in utah.

>> i was talking to my mom about this last night, amongst other things, the beautiful mountains and all of that, but we're such a giving state.

And i think the number of charity organizations we have here is kind of incredible.

So i think that is something i would really like to share.

>> what can we do to make sure you win?

>> you know, i don't know.

You can vote into the semifinalists with.

>> done, we're doing it.

>> bailly jensen is headed to miss u.s.a.

Because she is miss utah coming up in a month.

I can't believe this came so fast.

>> i know.

>> you look beautiful, those pictures are incredible.

>> amazing.

>> i wish grechen, we had another chair, we would pull you out here.

And up next good organizes doing a lot of good things in the state.

