Midmorning With Aundrea - February 13, 2020 (Part 2)

Wh what's blue, wears red shoes and runs very, very fast?

If you guessed sonic the hedgehog you would be right.

Rick damigella has a preview of the hyper fast game character's big screen debut.

--reporter pkg-as follows-- "i'm sonic, a littl ball of super energy in an extremely handsome package.

On my planet, people were always after my powers, so i came to yours."

The speedy blue video game character races onto the big screen in "soni the hedgehog."

Baseball bat, game sound, music sting as a 90's kid who grew up playing the "sonic" game voicing the title hedgehog was a dream come true for ben schwartz.

"i was addicted t it.

It was-- i had nintendo and super nintendo, david fernandez had genesis, cause you could never have both.

I mean, you would have to be richie rich to have both.

So i, i-- he would come over to my house this, and i would go over to his house for that, and we played 'sonic' like crazy."

"good morning m rural chum."

"mister?

"doctor robotnik.

Sonic's game world nemesis is brought to life by jim carrey, while james marsden plays his human best friend.

"the director, an the writers, the producers all understood that this movie is about connection, right?

It's about connection between these two characters, it's about a connection between the actors."

For marsden, acting to thin air is a challenge he takes seriously.

Interview 2:48-3:01 "i'm a big film ner so i, i see movies where there's a mix of live action and, and animation, and it bothers me when the actor looks like they're just staring 20 feet away and the characters are, right.

Like, the audience can tell."

"it's entirely m fault, are you coming?"

"yes.

"i wanted that t feel real, i wanted the weight of him to feel real.

And that was kind of weird sometimes on set, because there was nothing there, it was a stuffed animal or a piece of tape."

"the time fo talking is over.

It's time to push buttons."

"your flying egg are pretty impressive, mister egg man."

In hollywood, i'm rick damigella.

The winner of the 144th annual westminster kennel club dog show was named this week.

There were more than 200 breeds vying for the top prize during the competition.

Hilary lane has the latest from new york.

-nats- siba -nats- siba the black standard poodle strutted across the green carpet at madison square garden...after being crowned 'top dog.'

This is her final show.

She's been out for two years campaigning up and down the coast, out into the middle of the country.

We've been showing like every week.

The prize-winning pooch advanced to the final seven tuesday night.

This is where all the breeders that have worked decades in their entire lives to develop something wonderful came to show it to the world.

Backstage, the lucky dogs were fluffed, pampered and transformed.

He jumped on my chest, gave me a high five, he loves to be out here and people.

Nearly three- thousand dogs from around the world competed here for the coveted prize.

The owners and handlers say their preparation goes beyond grooming.

It's like an athlete.

It's all geared about keeping them happy, healthy, mentally physically.

Before wowing the judges...some of the canines got to meet with spectators who traveled miles to see them perform.

Is this your first time?

It's a lot of fun.

We didn't know we'd be able to come down to the basement and see all the dogs.

It's really cool.

The 'top dog' goes home with a ribbon, silver trophy and the westminster dog show is the second oldest sporting event in the country.

The winner does not earn prize money.

We'll be right back to wrap things that and more on the next midmorning.