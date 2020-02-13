Fatal accident in Picayune

- a 56 year old picayune woman ha- passed after a car crash this - evening.- mississippi highway patrol- spokesman chase elkins says jus- before 5:30, a- two vehicle crash on highway 43- near salem road in picayune - occured.- elkins says a chevrolet - silverado driven by a 17 year - - - - old male, was traveling north o- highway 43 when he crashed into- the drivers - side of a toyota camry that was- - - - leaving salem road.

The driver- of the chevrolet had no - injuries.

His passenger, an 18- year old male was transported t- slidell memorial, with minor- injuries.

- the driver of the camry, the 56- year old female was pronounced- dead- on scene.

- a 5 year old boy passenger was- air lifted to forest general- with minor- injuries.

- -