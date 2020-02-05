19-year-old dead in shooting, car crash

Before he could even talk, i've known him before he could even talk, i've known him stef: shots are fired... a 19 year old is dead and three others hurt after a car crash in fresno.

Police are investigating... while friends of the teen are left in shock.

Evan: we're getting new developments tonight-- after a wild shooting, in public, in broad daylight... at gettysburg and first.

One teenager is dead after crashing his car into a tree.

Evan: ksee24's megan rupe joins us live from the scene... megan-- we understand other people were also hurt?

megan: you can see the police tape still up behind us here... family and friends of that victim were also on scene, police trying to console them after this crash.

Take a look at this... this is witness cellphone video from the scene... you can see the white sedan there... fresno police chief jerry dyer says... four men were in the vehicle.

Police are trying to determine if the 19-year-old driver was hit by gunfire... or died from the crash.

The three passengers were taken to the hospital.

We spoke to a young man who stepped in to help... then made a horrific realization.

Witness, realized he knew victim: 15:18:26 i approached the driver and noticed it was my friend, and he was gone :33 cont.

Vo: we will have more from that young man... and others who knew that 19-year-old driver at 11.

For now, chief dyer says there may have been some type of conflict between the suspects... who were on foot... and the men in the car.

Dyer says those men may have been at a pizza parlor nearby before the shooting happened.

Chief jerry dyer, fresno police department: 14:17:59 we believe we're going to be able to identify the individuals responsible, of the two, one of those individuals was armed with a gun :05 cont.

Vo: dyer believes the suspects ran westbound from the area... he also says there are video policing cameras in the area... officers are checking those.

Megan: this is the third shooting in fresno... in the past 24 hours.

Stay with us as we follow this story, we'll have more from witnesses tonight at 11.

Live near first and gettysburg, megan rupe.

