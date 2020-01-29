Global  

Lessons learned from past Las Vegas fires

Las Vegas hotel owners learned a difficult lesson after two deadly fires back in the 1980's.

Since then, fire and buildings codes have come a long way to prevent injuries and deaths during an emergency.
Resorts--- bellagio's parent company released a statement....sayi ng all resort operations are open today.

Reporting live...mauricio marin.

8 news now./// ((denise valdez)) >> the bellagio fire is only the latest blaze at las vegas hotels over the years, dating back to the mgm tragedy nearly three decades ago.

8 news now reporter karen castro continues our team coverage..

Live on the strip to explain the many changes made to reduce fire hazards at these massive properties.

Karen?

((karen castro)) >> resort property owners learned a difficult lesson after two deadly fires back in the 1980's.

But since then, fire and buildings codes have come a long way to prevent injuries and deaths during an emergency.

((sirens )) ((karen castro)) flames burning on a roof near the world famous bellagio fountains.

The thursday night blaze is latest fire to cause extensive damage on a resort property.

((jamie santillo - staying on the strip: you always worry about the high rises and stuff.

It is kinda scary actually.

Cosmo cell video - "there are flames outside my window."

)) ((karen castro)) in 2015, black smoke consumed the iconic las vegas skyline after a cigarette butt caused a foam palm tree to burst into flames at the cosmopolitan hotel.

((911 call about fore at the monte carlo )) ((karen castro)) then rewind to 2008 when frantic visitors called 911 to report a fire at the monte carlo.

The decorative exterior, also made of foam, on the top floor was damaged.

Although there were minor injuries during some of these fires, there were no deaths.

Clark county leaders and first responders credit stricter fire codes.

((jeff buchanan - deputy fire chief, clark county fire dept.: in the 80's i will tell you, some of the biggest progressions have to do with fire code.)) ((fire sirens)) ((karen castro)) in 19-80, an electrical fire at the mgm left 85 people dead.

Three months later, another blaze killed 8 people... this time, at the las vegas hilton.

The two incidents forced strip properties to make major changes including sprinkler systems, audible fire alarm announcements and pressurized stairwells that keep smoke out, providing a clear escape route.

The latest fire at the bellagio was contained to the exterior, allowing fire crews to put out the flames in 19 minutes.

((jamie santillo - staying on the strip: i always thought about how the fire department would put something like that out.)) ((karen castro)) >> the two deadly fires also brought changes to how the clark county fire department responds to emergencies on the strip.

We'll have more on that coming up at 6.

Reporting live from the strip, karen castro, 8 news now./// ((dave courvoisier)) >> thanks,




