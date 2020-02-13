Violence Threat to Local Middle School

News channel 5 at 6 -- i'm jorma duran.

The "grand junction police department" takes action, after being notified of potential threats of violence against a local middle school.

Authorities say last night, a student attending "orchard mesa middle school" told a parent about a plan allegedly made by a fellow student, regarding a possible school shooting in the coming days.

The suspect apparently claimed to be considering a "re-creation of the columbine shooting".

After school officials became aware of the situation... the suspect, a 12-year-old boy, was taken into custody and is now facing two charges -- including a count of 'felony menacing'.

Police officials say it's highly recommended that parents talk with their children about how any information about a dangerous situation, needs to be reported to local law enforcement.

I think the most valuable thing we can take away from this experience is that it just takes that one courageous student who is brave enough to speak up, to recognize that an adult needs to get involved and to advocate for the safety