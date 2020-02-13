Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Violence Threat to Local Middle School

Violence Threat to Local Middle School

Video Credit: KREX - Published < > Embed
Violence Threat to Local Middle School

Violence Threat to Local Middle School

A call was made to notify authorities of a possible school shooting at Orchard Mesa Middle School.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Violence Threat to Local Middle School

News channel 5 at 6 -- i'm jorma duran.

The "grand junction police department" takes action, after being notified of potential threats of violence against a local middle school.

Authorities say last night, a student attending "orchard mesa middle school" told a parent about a plan allegedly made by a fellow student, regarding a possible school shooting in the coming days.

The suspect apparently claimed to be considering a "re-creation of the columbine shooting".

After school officials became aware of the situation... the suspect, a 12-year-old boy, was taken into custody and is now facing two charges -- including a count of 'felony menacing'.

Police officials say it's highly recommended that parents talk with their children about how any information about a dangerous situation, needs to be reported to local law enforcement.

I think the most valuable thing we can take away from this experience is that it just takes that one courageous student who is brave enough to speak up, to recognize that an adult needs to get involved and to advocate for the safety




You Might Like


Tweets about this

WPXIMikeHolden

Mike Holden ANOTHER threat shuts down Ringgold School District. Two in a row. 6 middle school boys questioned for allegedly thr… https://t.co/AHRBev2ky0 3 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Parents Talk Out About Thursday's Controlled Access Event [Video]Parents Talk Out About Thursday's Controlled Access Event

KPVI News talks with local parents of students at Alameda Middle School.

Credit: KPVI NBC Pocatello, IDPublished

Social media threat causes lockdown at West Laurens Middle School [Video]Social media threat causes lockdown at West Laurens Middle School

West Laurens Middle School went on lockdown Tuesday after students received a social media threat.

Credit: WMGTPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.