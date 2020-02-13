Hometown Hero: Lee Schuff

Lee schuff was a career marine who fought in two wars...thanks to another marine's life saving sacrifice.

[:00] terry kovarik: a chance meeting with a friend at a recruiting office in oshkosh in 1950 led lee schuff away from plans to join the air force and give the marine corps a try.

[:10] lee schuff: "i stayed there and i took the test.

And i made it and he didn't and the next thing you know i was on my way to parris island, south carolina."

[:18] terry kovarik: schuff trained as a machine gunner.

While he awaited training in mechanics, north korea invaded south korea.

Soon lee schuff and other marine were shipped from norfolk, virginia to camp pendelton, california via train, stopping to pick up some reactivated and confused world war two veterans.

[:36] lee schuff: "so a lot of them stayed in the marine corps reserves.

So of course their names are right at the top of the list when it comes to being recalled to active duty."

[:44] terry kovarik: lee schuff joined other marines in shipping out from california to japan and puson, korea.

They became part of general douglas macarthur's mission to recapture the south korean capital of seoul and cut off north korean communication and supply lines.

It wouldn't be long before schuff found himself in the thick of battle.

[1:03] lee schuff: "got up in the morning and picked up a machine gun to check it to see if it was okay and got wounded by a sniper through both legs."

[1:13] terry kovarik: within minutes fellow marine paul baker put his life on the line coming to lee schuff's aid.

[1:20] lee schuff: "so he was cutting the ties off to get at the wounds underneath my leggings when he got shot in the head."

[1:37] terry kovarik: baker died instantly and a medic finished treating schuff, who wouldn't be evacuated until later that afternoon.

During recovery in japan, he'd learned that his wounds were a blessing in disguise.

[1:46] lee schuff: "it was a million dollar wound.

Yeah!

It put me in a bed with sheets on it with a blanket while the first division was up at north korea and the "frozen chosin."

[2:01] terry kovarik: schuff was awarded the purple heart and would return to korea briefly before being shipped home and re-enlisting.

In 1965 he served with an anti-aircraft missile unit in vietnam, where a hidden disability was discovered during a medical exam.

[2:15] lee schuff: "oh he said--"gunney, you have no business being in a combat zone with your hearing as bad as it is.

You can't go back."

[2:24] terry kovarik: with his military career at an end, lee schuff returned to college and became involved with numerous veterans organizations.

He also finally paid tribute at the tennessee resting place of the marine who saved his life during the "forgotten war".

[2:39] lee schuff: "it was just another milestone.

People sometimes think of that as closure but nothing as far as the korean war has been closed as far as i'm concerned."

