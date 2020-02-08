Jay Varody receives coach of the year

"" chris:hey tim that's right... puck drop set for 7:05 tonight as sioux city hosts des moines for game one of this best of five western conference semifinal.

Head coach of the musketeers jay varady kind enough to join me here at the tyson events center... jay, earlier today you were named ushl coach of the year and mark le rose earned league general manager of the year... first off congrats, secondly what does that mean to you two?

Jay varady (jay response) chris:a good week for the musketeers and ushl awards as matiss kivlenieks your outstanding goaltender was named goalie and player of the year... how important has he been to this team's success?

Chris: alright, let's talk some hockey here jay... a great season, but a rough end to the year, dropping three straight while resting some players.

Does that concern you at all heading into the playoffs?

Jay varady (jay response) chris: looking across the ice at des moines, a team you beat three out of four times this season, a great goaltender much like your team... what do you see as keys to beating the buccaneers?

Jay varady (jay response) chris:a very important topic here to wrap things up... earlier this week we ran a story on playoff beards within your locker room... some of them were cheating with head starts, some might be using performance enhancing drugs like just for men... who has the best and who has the worst facial hair in that locker room?

Jay varady (jay response) chris:jay, in all seriousness, thanks for the time and best of luck tonight and throughout the postseason.

