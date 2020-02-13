Congress votes to limit Trump's war powers

Global  

Eight Republican Senators joined all Democrats to pass a war powers resolution limiting military actions in Iran without a vote from Congress.
Rebuking Trump over Iran, US Senate passes measure curbing president's ability to wage war.
The U.S. Senate backed legislation on Thursday to limit President Donald Trump's ability to wage war against Iran, rebuking him after a strike against an Iranian military commander and Tehran's..

