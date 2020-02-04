Global  

IOWA DEM PARTY CHAIRMAN RESIGNS

Party chairman troy price resigns?

More than a week after the state's chaotic caucuses.... price called the delays in reporting results "unacceptable "..... he called an emergency meeting to elect his replacement on saturday.... and the centers for disease



Iowa Democratic Party chairman resigns after caucus chaos

WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairman of the Iowa Democratic Party resigned Wednesday after a disastrous...
Iowa Dem chair: Delayed results unacceptable

The Iowa Democratic party began releasing caucus results Tuesday afternoon, a day after technical...
johnpatiot48

John patriot RT @SaraCarterDC: Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Troy Price Resigns - Sara A. Carter https://t.co/4fxJ8iXwoA 3 minutes ago

AndrewR55651048

Andrew Robinson RT @danielmarans: Left-wing Bernie supporters have been the most vocal critics of outgoing Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Troy Price's soci… 5 minutes ago

QcrushR

🐰QcrushMAGARoller🐰 RT @YogGar2: I wonder how much Hillary paid him to screw up the Caucus? 🤔🤔🤔 Chairman of Iowa Democratic Party Resigns After Caucus Catastr… 10 minutes ago

dmsn1316

Truman Dale Banton BREAKING: Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Resigns Over Caucus Fiasco https://t.co/ByYGyLnnjd 13 minutes ago

grannyE15

Christ’s Army For God And Country⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @AndrewPollackFL: The Iowa Democratic Party perfectly sums up the national party. A national embarrassment. The ENTIRE party leadershi… 15 minutes ago

KightKatie

♡☆~🌹NekoMimi🌹~☆♡ RT @business: BREAKING: The chairman of the Iowa Democratic Party resigned Wednesday after overseeing a botched presidential caucus that le… 18 minutes ago

cameronjspano

Cameron Spano RT @Fiorella_im: As it should be. This is why your voice and protests and “mean behavior” matter. https://t.co/f7tO2S9bxY 25 minutes ago

WLOS_13

WLOS "The fact is that Democrats deserved better than what happened on caucus night," Troy Price said, in part, in his r… https://t.co/6vJWO7ezSM 25 minutes ago

