Suspect in shooting of Berks teen nabbed in Florida

>>>rosa duarte: a berks county teenager is in critical condition after being shot several times... now... police say the person who did it is behind bars.

>>>eve russo: the 19-year-old suspect was caught last night... several states away from the crime scene.

Wfmz's amanda vanallen joins us from the state police barracks in reading with more... amanda?

3 >>amanda vanallen:eve and rosa, the district attorney tells me 19-year-old matthew hale was taken into custody in florida after allegedly shooting the teen on friday night.

State police tell me they got some information that he might have ties to florida and the local police department there tracked him down.

A shocking scene in washington township, berks county friday night.

A teenager was shot several times through a screen window at this home on stauffer road.

Police say 19-year-old matthew hale rolled up to the house in a small black hatchback car and drove behind the house.

He allegedly tore down a surveillance camera, punched through the victim's bedroom window and fired several rounds striking the minor in the torso and neck.

The 13-year-old was rushed to lehigh valley hospital in critical condition.

His two young friends who were also in the room during the shooting were uninjured.

Police in florida were able to track down hale after state police here in berks county got a tip that he might be hiding out there.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim's older brother got a social media message from hale right after the shooting that said "we even" >>amanda vanallen:no word yet on where police are in the process of getting hale back here to berks county, but i'll have an update on that and other parts of the story coming up on the news at 4 and the berks edition at 5:30.

Live at the reading state police barracks, amanda vanallen




