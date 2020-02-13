Women's Empowerment: Warrior Goddess Training

Four news now the isa much for joining us we hope you had a wonderful easter weekend as we near the middle of twenty seventeen we can look back at a gender evolution that has seen women breaking through the glass ceiling slowly but surely over the last century women's empowerment has manifested itself in different ways such as the right to vote to the right to work and feel tell predominantly by men reproductive rights and so forth but women across the globe including the western world are still repressed by antiquated belief systems and traditions some of which is even self imposed here to share on how to liberate yourself and live your best life is heather asher mara author of warrior goddess training for being here being summoned and what is a warrior goddess the goddess who is a woman who won warrior energy has commitment focus drive is one hundred percent present and the goddess energy is around open curious playful so brings those two energies together.

I see and what was the impetus to write your book and this is one of your books for your goddess training yet this is the first one in a three part series and the impetus was meeting so many women and being a woman that i realize that there are places i kept myself small i compared myself i judge myself as i talk to many women i realize many of us felt the same way that we had all these external rights and freedoms that we were in a three on the inside wasn't about between men and women but men are very competitive with each other so there will still lack the support of one another which i think holds us back exactly we've really been trained that there's not there's a scarcity of love there's a scarcity of resources we have to compete with each other.

Where's the truth as we start working together as women.

There's so many ways that we can support an ally with each other and i wanted to also ask you about that particular pride to shed and it's based off the toll tag is occurring.

Yes it is that that my mentor a friend teacher and is not a man named don miguel ruiz he's the author of a book called the four agreements and the topics were a group of people that came together in south and central mexico to study perception.

So the tools that they came up with to help us to really change how we are in the world are profound and so that's what a lot of my work is based on well with the four creatures feet the four agreements are be impeccable with your word always do your best to be i don't take anything personally and don't make assumptions.

You can feel if you really didn't take anything personally.

How much our life would shift and change so that the ego getting in the way except clean out the women i think are always held to such a high standard that we have to always be perfect in everything that we do but by trying to achieve perfection that we actually end up lacking in the ends exactly is it something in the minds at all does that exactly and we think i'm supposed to be the spurt particular way and so three perfect but then we end up sabotaging ourselves because we're trying to be something that we're not and so i really love teaching women how to come back into what's authentic what's true for us so that we can really be who we are now not who we think we should be or who were supposed to be.

It was the first at the first up is to commit to yourself as women were often committing to everyone else will care taking people are putting other people before us which is beautiful its way except we forget ourselves and so don't make a commitment to get to know who we are to become intimate with ourselves and start to ally with herself become a friend to ourselves rather than our worst enemy.

I have to ask you does is it easier for men to put themselves first and do you think that it's women particularly that of our time doing.

I think the devil are more trained as women to be caretakers than men are and some men definitely have some of the same issues and there's a lot of men that are read the book they're like oh my gosh i changed my life as well as women and yet as women were really trained to make herself small to be deaf more deferential i say yes ok well we need to take a break but when we come back we're going to