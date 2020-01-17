Global  

Israel "Izzy" Getzov joins Fox 16 Good Day to talk about the Little Rock Wind Symphony's upcoming show "Godzilla Eats Las Vegas!"
((susanne)) the little rock wind symphony preparing to take on godzilla as he takes over the city of las vegas!

((pat)) music director and conductor israel getzov is here to tell us more about "godzilla eats las vegas!"if the pied piper can lure the rats away from hamelin, the little rock wind symphony can soothe godzilla from eating las vegas.

It's like a movie soundtrack without the movie.

Think of it as the rocky horror picture show for wind ensemble.

Godzilla eats las vegas!

Is the brainchild of eric whitacre, conductor and composer, and commissioned by the university of nevada las vegas.

Whitacre graduated from the institution after seven years of study, and as he explained, he was ready to eat las vegas by the time he was finished.

The little rock wind symphony performers will go crazy: wear showgirl costumes, elvis costumes, act out scenes on stage and a few other surprises.

Godzilla also will eat wayne newton, frank sinatra and liberace before an army of elvii saves the day.

The spectacle starts at 7:30 at second presbyterian church at 600 pleasant valley dr. in little rock on thurs., april 20.

Tickets are $10 per adult, $8 per senior, and students are free.

To purchase, call 501-666-0777 or e-mail [email protected]

For more information about godzilla eats las vegas!

Or the little rock wind symphony, visit http://www.lrwindsymphony.org or contact brenda barber, executive director, at 501-666-0777 or [email protected]

Little rock wind symphony is an independent, nonprofit organization.

The little rock wind symphony performs masterworks concerts each fall, winter, and spring in addition to the vastly popular "stars and stripes celebration" in honor of flag day, held outdoors in june in historic macarthur park, and the christmas concert in december.

The little rock wind symphony is supported financially by donations received from concert attendees and sponsorships from individuals and corporations.

The musicians donate their time, effort and talent as a gift to the city as well as the audiences who hear them perform.

The little rock wind symphony is a perfect venue for families who can enjoy irreverence in symphonic music, such as our spring offering.

Israel "izzy" getzov is the music director and conductor of the little rock wind symphony, and he has won wide acclaim for his ability to evoke expressive and enthusiastic performance from musicians.




