High School Hot Shot: Gianna Mancha

Scott finally... there's a central high softball pitcher who is having a year to remember.

And recently... she entered the c-i-f central section history books with an incredible performance.

Julia lopez takes us to the diamond to meet this week's high school hotshot.

scott gorton "i've been coaching i think this is 26 years and i've never seen anything like that."

Julia lopez like this... times 21.

Scott gorton "i knew the number was high, but i didn't really put it together what it really was."

Julia lopez because it's never been done before in the central section... until last week.

Central's senior pitcher, gianna mancha, threw a complete game shutout, striking out 21 batters while walking three against clovis west.

Yeah, no ball was ever put into play.

Gianna mancha "i thought it was only like 15, i didn't know how many it was, it was pretty crazy."

Scott gorton "she had good velocity, was moving the ball around really well and her rise ball was really jumping and if you throw a good rise ball, you can make some batters really struggle."

Julia lopez struggle, indeed.

So what's going through gianna's head when she steps into the circle and mowing down batters?

Gianna mancha "i'm just like focused and just ready to throw and not really worried about anything, just throwing my pitches.

I feel a lot of fire, like i have to do this, like come on, but that's pretty much it."

Scott gorton "she's quiet about what she does, she's not loud, she doesn't show up anybody, she does her job.

She's a worker."

Julia lopez gianna will playing division one softball in college... she signed to play at boise state next year.

She had other offers including arizona, but she said the broncos were the best choice for her.

Gianna mancha "it's just a feeling you get like when you get there and you're just like this is the school.

I love all the coaches there and the girls are really really nice and the town is amazing."

Scott gorton i think they're very lucky, i think she's gonna do very well in the mountain west.

I was talking with the umpire, in fact the guy who umpired our game against clovis west, he does a lot of mountain west games, i asked how do you think she'll fair?

And he goes, i think she'll fair very well."

Julia lopez and when he time is done at central... she wants people to remember her as a competitor.

Gianna mancha "a humble person, and really passionate about the game and i hope that everyone that plays is as passionate as me and wants to play every single game."

Julia lopez gianna mancha.

Julia lopez this week's high school hotshot when gianna isn't in the circle... she's playing shortstop and helping out the grizzlies on offense.... where she's hitting .531 so far during her senior season.