Athlete of the week Mason House

Our christus trinity mother frances orthopedics and sports medicine, athlete of the week.

Tonight, we are honoring a student- athlete from whitehouse.

Doctor jayesh patel came to our studio to give the award to mason house.

House is a 4-year varsity letterman for the wildcats baseball team.

He was selected to thsi year's f-c-a all-star team.

Last season, in whitehouse's trip to the state tournament, mason was named co-all east texas player of the year, and all district m- v-p.

He has committed to l- s-u eunice, and plans to major in business.

Congratulations to mason...our christus trinity mother frances orthopedics and sports medicine athlete of the week.

Want to nominate someone you know for athlete of the week?

It's as easy as logging onto our website... east-texas-matters-dot -com.

Clicking on the sports link, finding the "athlete of the week" link on the right hand side...then fill out the quick form with their information using your facebook login