Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Athlete of the week Mason House

Athlete of the week Mason House

Video Credit: KETK - Published < > Embed
Athlete of the week Mason HouseAthlete of the week Mason House
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Athlete of the week Mason House

Our christus trinity mother frances orthopedics and sports medicine, athlete of the week.

Tonight, we are honoring a student- athlete from whitehouse.

Doctor jayesh patel came to our studio to give the award to mason house.

House is a 4-year varsity letterman for the wildcats baseball team.

He was selected to thsi year's f-c-a all-star team.

Last season, in whitehouse's trip to the state tournament, mason was named co-all east texas player of the year, and all district m- v-p.

He has committed to l- s-u eunice, and plans to major in business.

Congratulations to mason...our christus trinity mother frances orthopedics and sports medicine athlete of the week.

Want to nominate someone you know for athlete of the week?

It's as easy as logging onto our website... east-texas-matters-dot -com.

Clicking on the sports link, finding the "athlete of the week" link on the right hand side...then fill out the quick form with their information using your facebook login




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.