Barr On Trump: 'I Won't Be Bullied By Anyone'

US Attorney General William Barr called out President Donald Trump on Thursday.

Barr's criticism followed the president’s attacks on the prosecutors, judge and jury in the trial of longtime adviser Roger Stone.

Barr said in an ABC interview that Trump should stop tweeting about Justice Department cases.

According to Reuters, he also added that he would not be “bullied” by anyone.

The top US law enforcement officer said that Trump’s tweets “make it impossible for me to do my job.” A juror in the trial in which Stone was convicted told Reuters that he was appalled by Trump’s remarks.
Recent related news from verified sources

Barr: Trump tweets about DOJ "make it impossible for me to do my job"

The attorney general under fire says he won't be "bullied" into doing anything.
CBS News - Published

Barr: Won't be 'bullied' by Trump on Stone case; jurors appalled

U.S. Attorney General William Barr said on Thursday that President Donald Trump's attacks on...
Reuters - Published


