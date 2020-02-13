Mural added to East to West Art Walk in downtown Macon

Downtown macon.

It's all part pf the macon art alliance's "east to west ar walk" project.

Eighteen year ol asad thomas is working on a mural outside of the old tubman museum.

The mural features three birds leading people to east macon.

Thomas is using charcoal to paint the birds.

He says he's honored to have been chosen by the arts alliance to participate in the project.

"i mean you have a lot of grea artists in macon.

But not everybody has the chance to put it on display."

Thomas hopes to be done by the end of the week--- just in time for the east to west art walk this saturday.

This isn't thomas' first mural, he painted a wall at the frank johnson center.

