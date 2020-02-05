Facebook Killer Manhunt-Reward

(--doug--)the manhunt is intensifying and growing for the man cleveland authorities say shot and killed an elderly father and grandfather -- then posted video of the shooting on facebook.police have announced a 50-thousand dollar reward for information on steve stephens.authorities believe he chose 74 year old robert godwin at random.

Shortly before the murder..... stephens laid out his motivation for the attack...... blaming a woman he was dating.police say his phone last pinged in pennsylvania.calvin williams/cleveland police chief:"our federal partners, our local partners have reached out to their contacts all over the country and this is what we would consider a national search."doug he was last seen driving a white ford fusion with temporary tags.they say he is considered armed and dangerous.