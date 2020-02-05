Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Facebook Killer Manhunt-Reward

Facebook Killer Manhunt-Reward

Video Credit: KFDX - Published < > Embed
Facebook Killer Manhunt-RewardFacebook Killer Manhunt-Reward
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Facebook Killer Manhunt-Reward

(--doug--)the manhunt is intensifying and growing for the man cleveland authorities say shot and killed an elderly father and grandfather -- then posted video of the shooting on facebook.police have announced a 50-thousand dollar reward for information on steve stephens.authorities believe he chose 74 year old robert godwin at random.

Shortly before the murder..... stephens laid out his motivation for the attack...... blaming a woman he was dating.police say his phone last pinged in pennsylvania.calvin williams/cleveland police chief:"our federal partners, our local partners have reached out to their contacts all over the country and this is what we would consider a national search."doug he was last seen driving a white ford fusion with temporary tags.they say he is considered armed and dangerous.



Recent related news from verified sources

Recovering alcoholic who revealed James Bulger killer's identity in Facebook post warned by judge

Recovering alcoholic who revealed James Bulger killer's identity in Facebook post warned by judgeMichael O'Neill drunkenly shared the offending post, in breach of a worldwide ban on revealing the...
Tamworth Herald - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Facebook Killer Found Dead [Video]Facebook Killer Found Dead

Facebook Killer Found Dead

Credit: KFDXPublished

Gov Wolf on FACEBook Killer [Video]Gov Wolf on FACEBook Killer

GOV COMMENTS ON FACEBOOK

Credit: WBREPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.