safe easter weekend

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) - Utah drivers were much more careful on Utah's roadways this weekend.

The Utah Highway Patrol reported less fatalities compared to last year with more enforcement focused on impaired driving, speeding, and seat belt violators.
Home in taylorsville, where she was arrested.

She's now in jail facing several charges of felony robbery >> surae: it appears we saw a much safer weekend for easter this year.

Fatalities are down from a yearing a.

Aldo vazquez is in salt lake city and breaks down the numbers.

>> aldo: well, this year, we saw a safer easter holiday.

Enforcement was up.

But fatal car crashes down.

One fatal car accident was reported on utah's roadways this year, down from three last year.

>> highway patrol was really biz.

Over 130 extra shifts.

>> aldo: all the extra troopers pulled over 135 extra vehicles this easter weekend.

The numbers show a safer holiday than the previous year.

>> with as many on the road, most people did it safely.

>> aldo: one fatality was reported in weekend.

Compared to three last year.

The numbers show drivers are being safe but not enough.

>> one fatal is one too many >> aldo: a terrible rollover crash sent a 20 year-old man in washington county to the hospital.

He wasn't wearing a seatbelt and partially ejected.

That crash foreshadowing another crash this morning along the i 215 northbound in salt lake city.

>> he left the right side of the roadway, over corrected, which caused him to roll.

>> aldo: the 28 year-old man suffering life threatening injuries when he was ejected from the suv and he was flown to an area hospital.

>> he was not wearing a seatbelt.

>> aldo: which is why part of the weekend was focused on speed and seatbelt enforcement.

>> we stop considerably more seatbelt violators than in the past >> aldo: over 600 alone for seatbelt violations.

130 dui.

Arrests were made.

>> this holiday, we didn't have dui-related fatalities.

So we deem that in that portion of what we were doing as a success.

>> aldo: as encouraging as the numbers were for the weekend, there's still a lot of work to do.

Utah highway patrol




