safe easter weekend

Fatalities are down from a yearing a.
Aldo vazquez is in salt lake city and breaks down the numbers.
>> aldo: well, this year, we saw a safer easter holiday.
Enforcement was up.
But fatal car crashes down.
One fatal car accident was reported on utah's roadways this year, down from three last year.
>> highway patrol was really biz.
Over 130 extra shifts.
>> aldo: all the extra troopers pulled over 135 extra vehicles this easter weekend.
The numbers show a safer holiday than the previous year.
>> with as many on the road, most people did it safely.
>> aldo: one fatality was reported in weekend.
Compared to three last year.
The numbers show drivers are being safe but not enough.
>> one fatal is one too many >> aldo: a terrible rollover crash sent a 20 year-old man in washington county to the hospital.
He wasn't wearing a seatbelt and partially ejected.
That crash foreshadowing another crash this morning along the i 215 northbound in salt lake city.
>> he left the right side of the roadway, over corrected, which caused him to roll.
>> aldo: the 28 year-old man suffering life threatening injuries when he was ejected from the suv and he was flown to an area hospital.
>> he was not wearing a seatbelt.
>> aldo: which is why part of the weekend was focused on speed and seatbelt enforcement.
>> we stop considerably more seatbelt violators than in the past >> aldo: over 600 alone for seatbelt violations.
130 dui.
Arrests were made.
>> this holiday, we didn't have dui-related fatalities.
So we deem that in that portion of what we were doing as a success.
>> aldo: as encouraging as the numbers were for the weekend, there's still a lot of work to do.
