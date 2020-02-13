safe easter weekend

Home in taylorsville, where she was arrested.

She's now in jail facing several charges of felony robbery >> surae: it appears we saw a much safer weekend for easter this year.

Fatalities are down from a yearing a.

Aldo vazquez is in salt lake city and breaks down the numbers.

>> aldo: well, this year, we saw a safer easter holiday.

Enforcement was up.

But fatal car crashes down.

One fatal car accident was reported on utah's roadways this year, down from three last year.

>> highway patrol was really biz.

Over 130 extra shifts.

>> aldo: all the extra troopers pulled over 135 extra vehicles this easter weekend.

The numbers show a safer holiday than the previous year.

>> with as many on the road, most people did it safely.

>> aldo: one fatality was reported in weekend.

Compared to three last year.

The numbers show drivers are being safe but not enough.

>> one fatal is one too many >> aldo: a terrible rollover crash sent a 20 year-old man in washington county to the hospital.

He wasn't wearing a seatbelt and partially ejected.

That crash foreshadowing another crash this morning along the i 215 northbound in salt lake city.

>> he left the right side of the roadway, over corrected, which caused him to roll.

>> aldo: the 28 year-old man suffering life threatening injuries when he was ejected from the suv and he was flown to an area hospital.

>> he was not wearing a seatbelt.

>> aldo: which is why part of the weekend was focused on speed and seatbelt enforcement.

>> we stop considerably more seatbelt violators than in the past >> aldo: over 600 alone for seatbelt violations.

130 dui.

Arrests were made.

>> this holiday, we didn't have dui-related fatalities.

So we deem that in that portion of what we were doing as a success.

>> aldo: as encouraging as the numbers were for the weekend, there's still a lot of work to do.

Utah highway patrol