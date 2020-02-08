Global  

Meeting the Deadline: How to handle taxes if you're retired

Meeting the Deadline: How to handle taxes if you're retired
Meeting the Deadline: How to handle taxes if you're retired

"traditional" retirement age.

Christie: with nearly a quarter of senior men and about 15 percent of women remaining in the labor force -- those filers may find completing their tax returns a little more complicated.

Newschannel nine's jennifer sanders explains why... jennifer: in 20-16, baby boomers-aged 52 to 70-- are either planning for retirement, beginning their retirement or fully into retirement.

And with each of those markers, there are tax incentives to consider.

Katherine pickering/executive director/the tax institute at h&amp;r block you can't just make a blanket assumption that just because you're retired you don't have to pay taxes anymore.

Jennifer: if you're retired--and your only income is social security--your benefits may not be taxable.

And some retirees might not even need to file.

But if you receive income from other sources--a pension, your retirement plan or a job--it's likely you'll have to pay up.

Katherine pickering/executive director/the tax institute at h&amp;r block your social security benefits are taxable depending on the other income jennifer: if you're working for a business--your employer will withdraw taxes from your paycheck.

But if you're self-employed, you are responsible for the taxes on that income.

And if you have a retirement plan-- katherine pickering/executive director/the tax institute at h&amp;r block you don't want to take money out of your retirement account before age 59 1/2 or you could be subject to a 10% early withdrawal penalty.

And on the other end of the spectrum, you need to start withdrawing money by age 70 ?

And that's what they call the "required minimum distribution in order to avoid penalties.

Jennifer: for seniors with questions about filing their 20-16 taxes--check out irs publication 554--"the 20-16 tax guide for seniors."

Coming up tomorrow....what to do if you don't file your taxes on time.

With help on meeting the deadline...i'm jennifer sanders.

Christie: we have an entire tax resources section dedicated to making sure you make the deadline at local s-y-r-dot-com.

Christie:



