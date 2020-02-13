Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > A Local Mother Is Facing Numerous Child Abuse Charges

A Local Mother Is Facing Numerous Child Abuse Charges

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 02:12s - Published < > Embed
A Local Mother Is Facing Numerous Child Abuse Charges

A Local Mother Is Facing Numerous Child Abuse Charges

A Westmoreland County mother is accused of severely abusing her son, KDKA's Ross Guidotti reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kidnapping in Tucson leads to arrest near Globe [Video]Kidnapping in Tucson leads to arrest near Globe

State agencies are assisting Tucson Police in investigating a reported kidnapping. Tucson police officers were called to the westside around 1 a.m. Thursday after a man in his 20s allegedly assaulted..

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 00:33Published

Florida Man Accused Of Trying To Abduct Children Facing More Charges [Video]Florida Man Accused Of Trying To Abduct Children Facing More Charges

CBS4's Hank Tester reports 49-year-old Jackson Etienne was charged with two counts of the attempted kidnapping of a child under the age of 13 years old.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:40Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.