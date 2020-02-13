Global  

Twitter War Erupts Between President Donald Trump, Former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg

Twitter War Erupts Between President Donald Trump, Former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg

Twitter War Erupts Between President Donald Trump, Former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg

In Campaign 2020, a Twitter war erupts between President Donald Trump and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg; CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.
