Making Aging Fun: Beaconfest Boomer & Senior Fair

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo: Are you ready to make aging fun?

Lauren Klenda is joined by Kevin VanGundy on behalf of Beacon Senior Newspaper to get the low-down on this year's Beaconfest Boomer & Senior Fair.
Of cool-downs that's it for weather... welcome back i am joined now by kevin vangundy on behalf of beacon senior newspaper to discuss another beacon fest.

&lt;beaconfest boomer &amp; senior fair 9-3 p.m., thursday april 20, 2017 two rivers convention center 159 main st.

Grand junction, co 81501 the beacon senior newspaper is having a party and you're invited.

The annual beaconfest boomer &amp; senior fair will be held from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

On thursday, april 20 at two rivers convention center, 159 main st.

In grand junction.

This year's beaconfest features an exciting lineup of entertainment, free food, lively seminars and informational booths from senior-related agencies and businesses.

Beaconfest is free to attend.

Thousands of dollars worth of door prizes will be given away.

For more information, call 970-243-




