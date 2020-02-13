flags noon interview

Memorial day is just a month away... for the first time there will be a flag placement of this magnitude at black hills national cemetery... i'm here with marv czerwonka... .

How did you become involved with this program?

As a veteran and a member of the vfw post in rapid city i've always wanted to see individual american flags placed at the black hills and ft.

Meade national centimeters for memorial day.

I contacted the director at black hills and she was receptive to the idea.

A few days later i received a call from bob fussner at 'flags for fallen vets, inc' whose nonprofit places flags at national cemeteries that have never had them placed before.

That's how our joint project started why is it so important to place individual flags?

It's important to remember each veteran for their service to our country for memorial day.

This is the flag they wore on their uniform and serve in peace time are in war zones.

Around the world, it represents freedom to allot of people that are under repression.

Ny flags will be placed at black hills, ft.

Meade and hot springs?

While unfortunately it grows daily the count by memorial day should be around 24000 for all 3 how many volunteers do you need to help place the flags?

We originally needed around 865.

While it is a ticketed event.

Tickets and admission are of course free.

(we use tickets to ensure that each person with a ticket will receive a bundle of 20 flags to place).

We now have around 600 tickets remaining.

How do you volunteer?

It's very easy.

Simply visit the website:flagsforfallenvets.com and click on the volunteer tab form.

Fill out the volunteer form and hit submit.

While only 1 ticket will be accepted per person you can order up to 5 tickets for others that may come with you to volunteer.

If you need more than 5 (which some companies that wish to participate will) then you fill out the contact us form on the site and someone will reach out to you about your what day and time is it for?

It is schedule for sunday may 28th at exactly 9am at both the black hills and ft.

Meade cemeteries.

It will be at 3pm how do you get the flags?

The first year flags for fallen vets loans all the flags and materials needed from funds they have in reserve for new cemetery placement.

Once they receive approval they look for local donations and corporate sponsors to pay back this fund so that it s there for the next national cemetery.

The first year is always the most expensive since we start with nothing.

Future how long will the flags be there?

They will stay up until the next saturday june 3rd when a smaller group of volunteers will return to remove them and get them ready for the 2018 how do people donate to support this event?

It can be done through the website or on the website it explains where a check can be mailed.

It's important that we get enough donations to cover the cost sine each cemetery is there anything else you would like to tell us about the event?

Yes, we will be fortunate enough to have a real medal of honor recipient at both the black hills and hot springs placement.

He is a viet nam era veteran named michael fitzmaurice and he lives in sioux fall with his wife patty.

This is a great opportunity to bring your children out to help honor our veterans at rest and meet a real american hero.

Don't wait too long to register as there are only so many tickets remaining and once they are gone registration will close.