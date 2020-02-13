Tax Day Filing and Deals

The deadline to file taxes is today.if you haven't filed or requested an extension yet -- here's what you need to know... from reporter mary moloney.

If you are filing a last minute tax return -- proof- read.break out the calculator and check your math.make sure your social-security number is right-- verify your bank account info -- and remember to sign and date your tax return.not filling out any of those details can kick back your return.and potentially make you late.the irs wants you to file electronically.tax software flags potential errors -- does the math -- and prompts you for missing info.

There's also free options -- so you don't have to spend an arm and a leg to file your federal return.select direct deposit to get your refund faster.the irs says 90 percent of people get refunds in less than three weeks.if you are waiting on money -- go to irs-dot-gov.at the top of the page -- click refunds.then click where's my refund.or download the irs2go app.don't pick up the phone and call.the irs says the same information is online -- and probably easier and faster to find.mary moloney, kfdx 3 news.

Brennabut it's not just a day to pay uncle sam, once you've done all that hard tax work-you can treat yourself to a ton of freebies.for example, you can get free cinnabon-bites at selected cinnabon stores.mcdonalds has a variety of freebies from free coffee to quarter pounders for a discount depending on the location.

Sonic is offering half off single-patty cheeseburgers..... and schlotzsky's is offering a free small sandwich when you buy a drink and chips.now.... these offers vary by location so it's best to call ahead.