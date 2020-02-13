MSU Football Player Sexual Assault 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: KFDX - Published MSU Football Player Sexual Assault MSU Football Player Sexual Assault 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend MSU Football Player Sexual Assault (--brenna--)a midwestern state university football player is behind bars... charged with sexual assault.according to the msu website.... 19-year-old rodney higgins jr is a cornerback for the football team.msu chief of police patrick coggins says they were called just before 11 sunday night to a report of assault in one of the residence halls on campus. Before he started playing for msu higgins played at old high.... and was a four-year letter winner as cornerback for coach danny russell.





