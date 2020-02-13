Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > MSU Football Player Sexual Assault

MSU Football Player Sexual Assault

Video Credit: KFDX - Published < > Embed
MSU Football Player Sexual AssaultMSU Football Player Sexual Assault
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

MSU Football Player Sexual Assault

(--brenna--)a midwestern state university football player is behind bars... charged with sexual assault.according to the msu website.... 19-year-old rodney higgins jr is a cornerback for the football team.msu chief of police patrick coggins says they were called just before 11 sunday night to a report of assault in one of the residence halls on campus.

Before he started playing for msu higgins played at old high.... and was a four-year letter winner as cornerback for coach danny russell.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

achastain1535

Austin Chastain (1) RT @EvanPetzold: Texas Tech recently deleted Jett Duffey's online player profile, thus removing him from the 2019 roster. https://t.co/k1ZE… 2 hours ago

EvanPetzold

Evan Petzold Texas Tech recently deleted Jett Duffey's online player profile, thus removing him from the 2019 roster. https://t.co/k1ZE41MQen 2 hours ago

mekjrusanet

Max Kieling RT @mkieling_21: As of today it’s been ONE DAY since an OSU football player was accused of sexual assault 🤷🏼‍♀️ 7 hours ago

mkieling_21

Mikala Kieling As of today it’s been ONE DAY since an OSU football player was accused of sexual assault 🤷🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/AriyCRH6yD 8 hours ago

takuarm

barb dawson Ohio State football players accused of rape dismissed from team https://t.co/fFjwTTAJIY via @YahooCASports GREAT MO… https://t.co/acLe2cQMEp 16 hours ago

poutyshima

jude (^-^)v A KID FROM MY SCHOOL WAS ON IG LIVE WITH ANTONIO BROWN AND NOW WE’RE TRYNA GET HIM TO COME TO OUR SCHOOL TOMORROW C… https://t.co/JShrJ6yj4K 23 hours ago

snoopyfan2020

God bless America 🇺🇸 Hmmm ANOTHER football player doing bad things..... You don’t see this much bad behavior in other sports. Abuse, dru… https://t.co/bicFgoXyYi 1 day ago

foundinyonkers

Found in Yonkers RT @madsal15: Video: analysis of complaint filed former Penn State football player against Penn State football program alleging extreme haz… 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.