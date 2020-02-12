Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Goat Yoga

Goat Yoga

Video Credit: WTAJ - Published < > Embed
Goat YogaGoat Yoga Fitness Trend
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Goat Yoga

(colleen) in a world where it seems like everyday there is some sort of new fitness trend.

Here's one i'm pretty sure you've never heard of... (kc) how about one that combines goats and yoga!

The unique, new craze has made its way into a kansas barn here's emily younger with the story.

A new fitness trend combining goats and yoga has made its way into a kansas barn.

It was a calm saturday night at the c-arrow stables near maize.

As the roosters roamed and the horses grazed, yoga instructor wendy hobart began an unusual, yet popular yoga class.

"you are going to get dirty.

Goats are going to nibble on you," hobart explained to the participants.

It's all part of a new fitness trend called 'goat yoga' where just about anything goes.

"they just run in there, roaming around and pooping and peeing on their mats, you name it," said c-arrow stables owner barry cole.

As yoga participants settle into different poses, dozens of goats wander around the area.

Some of the goats snuggled up to people, even attempting to steal kisses from some participants.

"sometimes yoga feels like a really serious practice and this is just for fun.

When you are having troubles in your life, how can you be unhappy and sad when you have goats trying to nibble on you while you're practicing yoga," hobart said.

The farm-based class has been gaining popularity since a farm in oregon started offering goat yoga classes and posted about it online.

"to be honest with you, i was looking on facebook one night and i seen it was going on somewhere and i thought, how cool, we have a lot of goats and this venue, why don't we try it out and we did," cole said.

(kc) and that was emily younger



Recent related news from verified sources

FIU Student Brings ‘Goat Yoga’ To Miami To Support School’s Pre-Veterinary Society

A Florida International University student is bringing farm life to Miami with help from a few of her...
cbs4.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

LemontPatch

Lemont Patch You're invited: Mom and Daughter GOAT YOGA https://t.co/H10UoXXe1W 1 hour ago

PatchNaperville

Naperville Patch You're invited: Mom and Daughter GOAT YOGA https://t.co/iUuZtNzGiR 1 hour ago

katharine_maya

maya katharine i’d just like to remind everyone that goat yoga is a real thing https://t.co/YI3AVl7swX 4 hours ago

TheRealEMTAnnie

Annie #Resist #Bill207Sucks 🇨🇦🐔🍷 @mikesbloggity Isn't that part of the point of goat yoga? 7 hours ago

B_brookPatch

Bolingbrook Patch You're invited: Mom and Daughter GOAT YOGA https://t.co/zAyyHHFSmU https://t.co/IG94TPGlKZ 7 hours ago

sunnyhannie

liv 🦌 lxc lovebot im picturing a modern wangxian au where the cultivation translates into a crunchy new agey kind of lifestyle except… https://t.co/KSjRtH6rMM 7 hours ago

JolietPatch

Joliet Patch You're invited: Mom and Daughter GOAT YOGA https://t.co/KGQpoSPRRo 7 hours ago

HGLockportPatch

Homer Glen-Lockport Patch You're invited: Mom and Daughter GOAT YOGA https://t.co/7IZboc5PrO https://t.co/SY0LMrJ1nu 7 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Goat Yoga Clip [Video]Goat Yoga Clip

Goat Yoga Clip

Credit: KSNFPublished

Goat yoga gifting for Valentine's Day [Video]Goat yoga gifting for Valentine's Day

Dim Jandy Ranch is offering a goat yoga special delivery for Valentine&apos;s Day.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:53Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.