What's Happening: Hunter Hayes

Country Star Hunter Hayes joins us today for Friday Jams.
What's Happening: Hunter Hayes

Sometimes celebrities can shed light on an important topic.

((jessica))and even bring awareness about our pets.

W-c-i-a three's alex corradetti is live in studio.

Alex who's joining us today?

((alex))good morning anthony and jessica.

If youae a country music fan, youae likely familiar with our next guest, hunter hayes, but you might notbe as familiar with his furry, four-legged best friend, cole!

Hunter joins us today ?with cole.

Thank you for joining us, hunter.

1) tell us about your dog, cole.

How did he come into your life and how do you make time to care for him with your busy schedule?

2) so youae clearly a dog person!

I guess that made it an easy decision to work with the maker of heartgard plus and warrior canine connection.

Tell us about what these organizations are doing.

3) that sounds like a great program.

How do our viewers participate?4)what else is in the works on your end ?any fun news to share?5) any final thoughts to share with our viewers?

Hunter thank you so much




z0efelt0n

zoe felton Kelsey made wine to make up for the champagne, Victoria brings him to Hunter Hayes to make up for Chase Rice. Lmao what is happening 😅 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Hunter Hayes [Video]Hunter Hayes

country star talks about a way to help vets

Credit: WTWOPublished

