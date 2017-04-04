Global  

Veterans Views April 4, 2017

>> hi everybody, this is - -.

Thanks for watching veterans views.

>> we talk a lot about the benefits of the va provides and the services they provide.

I think our audience might be curious about the history of the va.

>> the va has been around since the revolutionary war.

People say they were help when they arrived at plymouth rock and there was a war with the indians.

They had help from organizations.

The va in the revolutionary war was established.

Larry, i wanted to tell you, it's so amazing when you think about what the va does for people for veterans up until today.

I myself am a veteran as you know larry.

I get so many things from the va.i have problems that arose for my service in vietnam.i get treatment, i see a doctor.

It's so amazing to think the veterans association is doing so much to help vets.

There are a lot of debts that work with me.

>> is it fair to say that presently the va is at its biggest and strongest point in history?

>> stronger than ever.the va is there forever.

The va will be there for the rest of our lives and for hundreds of years.

The va will be there for all veterans, they won't let you dowthat's a promise i will be e today.

Thanks for watching veterans




