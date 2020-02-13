Warhawks Down Tigers 4 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTVE - Published Warhawks Down Tigers Warhawks Down Tigers 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Warhawks Down Tigers Parish ... the g-men hosting the warhawks ... with both teams in need of a "w" and a spark-plug to roll into the back half of the season ... ## scoreless in the top of the 4th .....one on for "turner francis" ......who singles to right field...anthony herrera comes in...wahrakws strike first... ## bottom of the fourth...runner on second for daniel barnett...who laces one down the left field line...marshawn taylor comes home...we're knotted up... ## ulm pitcher kyle backoven effective tonight...five innings of work..five stirkeoutts including retiring four tigers in a row... the warhawks score 3 in the 6th ... on a "cade stone" home run ... and back-to-back doubles by "chad bell" & "tyler cox" ...to slide by the tigers, 4-3 ... down to baton rouge ... lsu hosting





