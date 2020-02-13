Illegal Dump Site Could Harm nearby Citrus Groves

Areas an illegal dump is too close to a grove near donna.

It's worrying citrus experts.

Channel 5's frank mc caffrey tells us the carcasses and trash can breed fruit flies.

The illegal dump site is on goolie road north of donna.

A home owner who lives nearby says it's about pride.

Saul alvarado and his mother live just a block away from the discarded items. they come from construction projects, mattresses and even dead animals are dumped here illegally.

He worries it makes the place they call home look bad.

Saul alvarado, hidalgo county resident, "i think my community needs improvement.

My community need more help."

Alvarado says he heard the dump will be gone .

But nothing seems to happen.

Saul alvarado, hidalgo county resident, "they clean it sometimes but it always goes back to the way it was."

We showed dale murden, president of texas citrus mutual, how close the dump is to a grapefruit grove.

He says the items being dumped could damage the fruit.

Dale murden, texas citrus mutual president, "we have a fruit fly issue right now.

That can cause larvae in the fruit which is a serious issue for us.

It's just a breeding ground for problems" .

He adds fruit flies can devastate local growers and destroy crops.

Dale murden, texas citrus mutual president, "in our case it would be unusable to the public if it found its way in the fruit.

Then we couldn't harvest and that puts us out of business."

Murden adds texas growers experienced fruit fly flare ups recently.

-take frank- murden says the illegal dumping problem is an issue valley-wide.

He says that it is up to valley residents to report illegal dumping so that it can be cleaned up and stopped in the future.

If you see illegal dumping in hidalgo county, call for help.

Illegal dumping should be reported to the constables office.

