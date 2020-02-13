Senator optimistic about VA in Hot Springs

Kota territory news>> south dakota senator mike rounds is still optimistic that there can be positive additions to hot springs, if the veteran administration goes ahead with plans to move health care facilities to rapid city.

Rapid city>> during a visit to our studios this afternoon, senator rounds said he has not heard back yet from secretary of veterans affairs david shulkin.

Shulkin said he would research possible options for hot springs should the hospital close... and rounds expects a response.

Senator mike rounds (r) south dakota>> "but he understands that he owes us a response on what happens at hot springs.

We think there's other possibilities from what the original alternative was that they agreed on.

We think that they can do the call center but we also think that they can maintain more of the facilities down there than what they had originally suggested.

That would be a good thing for a lot of the veterans in our area."

Mp>> senator rounds also told us he expects school of mines president dr. heather wilson to be confirmed as secretary of the air force by the end of may.

He said the process has been slowed by democrats and because the trump administration didn't have information ready to go for a number of