Tigers' Branson Course Goes Public

And today it's official, tiger woods will become a part of the ozarks golf landscape.

Tiger woods has nine years before he can tee off in the legends of golf, but he'll make his mark on golf in branson long before he's on the champions tour.

"everyone knows i'm pretty dedicated to the things i care about, and this is one of them."

'payne's valley,' named for springfield's payne stewart, is not the first course designed by the 14-time major champion, but it's his first public golf course.

"i grew up playing public golf.

We didn't have a lot of money and that's where i learned how to play.

To be able to design a public golf course is something near and dear to my heart."

Golf viewers know tiger is a perfectionist, but he says his course won't demand perfection.

"i think the most enjoyable rounds of golf are the ones you can all play together and not lose a golf ball, have conversations, have a nice competitive round."

The obvious question - why is the california-born florida resident designing a course in branson?

Look no further than the backdrop of the 19th hole, dreamed up by tiger's new business partner johnny morris.

Johnny morris: "if this land wasn't really special, i don't think this man would be here with us today."

Tw: we have some amazing elevation changes, some amazing slopes.

I think we can create some interesting options for the players and enjoyment for everyone to come out here and have a good time."

